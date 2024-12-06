Qurate Retail, Inc. Transfers its Equity Listing to Nasdaq Capital MarketOn November 27, 2024, Qurate Retail, Inc. received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market to transfer the listing of its Series A common

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Qurate Retail’s 8K filing here.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
