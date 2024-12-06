Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Insider Sells $20,391.12 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) insider Srini Koushik sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $20,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,357.54. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Srini Koushik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Srini Koushik sold 19,470 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $51,984.90.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 1,312,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.14 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

