Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $407,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.40.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 222.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,582,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 28,255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 122.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

