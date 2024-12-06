Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Melinda Litherland Pei Purchases 10,880 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Litherland Pei acquired 10,880 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,180. This represents a 31.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Melinda Litherland Pei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Melinda Litherland Pei bought 9,120 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Melinda Litherland Pei bought 108 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $112.32.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of RPID traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 184.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.