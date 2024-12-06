RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315,593 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 73.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CarParts.com Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.75 million during the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

