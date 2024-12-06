Readystate Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 3.4 %

VSH stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

