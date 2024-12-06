Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 13,955 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.