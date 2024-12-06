Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $36,000 in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 116,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $329,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.