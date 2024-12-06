Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently:
- 12/5/2024 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.
- 11/27/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2024 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
NYSE KR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,269,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,878 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
