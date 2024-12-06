Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.