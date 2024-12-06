Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

