Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNW

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.