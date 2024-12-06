Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

