Rep. Lloyd Doggett Buys The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on December 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on November 15th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on 10/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 9/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 9/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 9/10/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 9/10/2024.

PG opened at $176.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on March 5, 2024. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce. Doggett began his political career in the Texas State Senate, where he served from 1973 to 1985. He then served as a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1989 until 1994. He represented Texas’ 25th Congressional District from 2005 to 2013 and Texas’ 10th Congressional District from 1995 to 2005. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Doggett is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

