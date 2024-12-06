Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agenus Q1 Earnings

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN opened at $3.14 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 52.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.