Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $113.42 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

