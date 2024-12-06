Reviewing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solar Enertech and Maxeon Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $828.08 million 0.00 -$275.83 million ($774.00) -0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Solar Enertech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solar Enertech and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 5 3 0 0 1.38

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $26,072.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365,566.20%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies -43.85% -1,598.11% -37.15%

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats Solar Enertech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

