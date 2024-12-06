Reviewing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Harmony Gold Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.06) -25.92 Harmony Gold Mining $61.38 billion 0.09 $459.40 million N/A N/A

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.56% -9.20% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.