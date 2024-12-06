RH’s (RH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

Shares of RH stock opened at $370.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.87. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $398.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

