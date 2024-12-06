Richard Grellman Buys 789,474 Shares of FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Grellman purchased 789,474 shares of FBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($19,354.85).

FBR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About FBR

FBR Limited designs, develops, builds, and operates robots in Australia. The company engages in developing the Hadrian X, a construction robot that builds block structures from a 3D CAD model; Fastbrick wall system; and dynamic stabilisation technology (DST) that enables robots to work outdoors in unstable and unpredictable environments.

