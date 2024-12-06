Richard Grellman Buys 789,474 Shares of FBR Limited (ASX:FBR) Stock

FBR Limited (ASX:FBR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Grellman purchased 789,474 shares of FBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($19,354.85).
FBR Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About FBR
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FBR
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for FBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.