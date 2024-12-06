Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 83,435 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIU – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,435 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition Corp II were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFAIU opened at $10.26 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34.

