Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 663.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,908 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Roblox worth $55,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 12,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $705,316.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,612.29. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,125,717.05. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roblox Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.50.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
