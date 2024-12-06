Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,902,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,194,000 after buying an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,662,000 after buying an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,786,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

