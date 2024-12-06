Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 630,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 47,786 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 26.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 182,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 229.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 246,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 172,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $42,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $83,674.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,202,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,662,013.77. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,276. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of RUN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

