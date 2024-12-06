Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $88.19 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.