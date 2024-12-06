Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 44,340 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after acquiring an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 732,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 30.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.