Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ROL opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
