Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

BOX opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 143.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in BOX by 324.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

