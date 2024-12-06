Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is Tabor Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Tabor Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 4.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $255.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

