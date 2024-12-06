Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,830 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

