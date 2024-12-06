Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 125,076 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,076 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,508,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,224,000 after acquiring an additional 589,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 191,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,055,000 after buying an additional 1,299,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,510,000 after acquiring an additional 243,201 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,888,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,655,000 after buying an additional 215,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MO opened at $56.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.