Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,644 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

