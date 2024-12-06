Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.88 and a 200 day moving average of $325.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $226.63 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

