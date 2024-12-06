Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 57,947 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.