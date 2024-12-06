Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 68.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

