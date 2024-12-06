SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $4,201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $176.38 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $127.44 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

