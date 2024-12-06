SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.