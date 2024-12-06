SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

BATS KJUL opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $152.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

