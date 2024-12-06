SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $409.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $289.07 and a 1 year high of $411.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

