SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

