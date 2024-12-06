SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,374 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.68 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.