Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $334-336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.81 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Samsara stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.85 and a beta of 1.53. Samsara has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,445.77. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,257.12. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,873,300 shares of company stock worth $91,752,243 over the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

