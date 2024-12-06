Sardar Biglari Buys 444 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.85 per share, with a total value of $99,389.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,755,830.60. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sardar Biglari bought 1,735 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

NYSE:BH opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $231.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

