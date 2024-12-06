Satish Mehta Sells 8,056 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chewy Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

