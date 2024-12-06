Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $975.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 128.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Saul Centers by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 1,186,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

