Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.30 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.18). Approximately 3,173,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 680,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Scancell Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £106.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,112.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.62.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

