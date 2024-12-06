SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.16 and last traded at $117.45, with a volume of 1851366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

