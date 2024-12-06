SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.50 ($12.59).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.40) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.33) to GBX 985 ($12.57) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.40) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 756.20 ($9.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 739 ($9.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 949 ($12.11). The company has a market cap of £10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,587.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 810.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 870.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

