Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS). In a filing disclosed on December 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $250,001 and $500,000 in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock on October 29th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

BATS HIYS opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Select ETF

About Senator Mullin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF ( BATS:HIYS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.04% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

