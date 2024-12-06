SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on S. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

